Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Cross 85Tsi Style. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen T-Cross 85Tsi Style C1 My22 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1526 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1508 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2563 mm
|Height
|1583 mm
|Length
|4108 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1240 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|CO2 Emissions
|123 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|115 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|138 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|123 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Torsion Beam, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzzc1Z#Y123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Black Grille
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Chrome Surround - Front Fog Lights
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Trim Special
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium Two-tone
- Cyclist Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Storage Drawer
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Black Trim
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Gloss Black
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Optical Parking System
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Proximity Sensor
- Passenger Safety Cell
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Base Longitudinally Sliding
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Marker Lights
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Touch Climate Controls
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Wireless App-Connect
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Metallic Paint Premium - $800
- Pearl Effect Paint - $600
- R-Line Pack - $2,500
- Sound & Vision Package - $1,900
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen T-Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|85Tfsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$30,400
|85Tfsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,800
|85Tfsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$29,800
|85Tfsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,200
|85Tfsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$30,990
|85Tfsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$33,490