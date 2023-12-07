WhichCar
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc 140Tsi Sport A1 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Volkswagen T-Roc 140Tsi Sport A1 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc 140Tsi Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1542 mm
Tracking Rear 1543 mm
Ground Clearance 158 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1572 mm
Length 4246 mm
Width 1819 mm
Kerb Weight 1469 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 163 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 140 g/km
CO2 Urban 202 g/km
CO2 Combined 163 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4900
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R18
Rear Tyre 215/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independant Macpherson Strut, Independent, Lower A-Arm
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvgzzza1Z#*123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Portugal

Current Volkswagen T-Roc pricing and specs

R 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD $57,800
Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD $36,200
110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD $39,000
140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $47,000
R 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dir Shift, AWD $61,000
Tsi110 Citylife 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, FWD $36,500
110Tsi Style (Restricted Feat) 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, FWD $39,400
140Tsi R-Line (Restricted Ftr) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $47,500