Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 132Tsi Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 132Tsi Life 5Na My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4509 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1665 kg
|Gcm
|4760 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2260 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|200 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|162 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|264 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|200 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3900
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz5Nz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 4Motion Active Control AWD
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Automatic Tailgate
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Chrome Highlights - Lower Air Intakes
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Side Moulding/s
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Upholstery - Comfort
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Driving Profile Selection
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Assist
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Start
- Lane Assist
- Leather & Chrome Gear Lever
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage Compartment Floor - Adjustable 2 Heights
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- LED Number Plate Light
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Overhead Console/s
- Occupant Protective system
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Park Assist
- Parking Bay & Parallel Parking Assistance
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Proximity Sensor
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Bumper - Chrome Highlights
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Base Longitudinally Sliding
- Rear Seat Remote Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Remote Window Operation - Programmable
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Passenger Seat
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Side Impact Protection
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touch Climate Controls
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Tiptronic Function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $5,000
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Pearl Effect Paint - $800
Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$47,300
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,000
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$71,900
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,100
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$42,900
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$46,800
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$55,700
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
