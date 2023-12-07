WhichCar
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 235Tsi R 5Na My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 235Tsi R 5Na My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 235Tsi R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1589 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 177 mm
Wheelbase 2681 mm
Height 1668 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1859 mm
Kerb Weight 1722 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 201 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 254 g/km
CO2 Combined 201 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R21
Rear Tyre 255/35 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvgzzz5Nz#*123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs

110Tsi Life 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD $47,300
132Tsi Life 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $53,000
235Tsi R 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $71,900
162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $63,100
162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $59,100