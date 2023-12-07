Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 132 Tsi Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 132 Tsi Comfortline 5Na My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1665 mm
|Length
|4701 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1735 kg
|Gcm
|4980 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2480 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|158 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|218 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz5Nz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward
- City Brake Support Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Comfort
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Storage Drawer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gesture Control
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Humidity Sensor
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Assist
- Lane Change Assist
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Mirror Shells
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Tailgate
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Touch Sensor Door Opening
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,600
- Luxury Pack - $4,000
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Pearl Effect Paint - $800
- Sound & Vision Package - $3,200
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$47,300
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,000
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$71,900
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,100
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$42,900
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$46,800
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$55,700
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,700
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$73,100
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,900
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,000
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,990
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$57,090
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,590