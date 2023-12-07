Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 162Tsi Wolfsburg Edtn. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 162Tsi Wolfsburg Edtn 5Na My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1665 mm
|Length
|4701 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1785 kg
|Gcm
|4990 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2490 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|174 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|256 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|205 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz5Nz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Backrest Remote Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 3D Navigation
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- 4Motion Active Control AWD
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Residual Heat Mode
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Allergen Filter
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Lower Body Side Extensions
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Black Grille Highlights - Gloss
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Third Row
- Climate Control Air Cleaning Function
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console Tray
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Centre Armrest
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Comfort Sport Seats - Front
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Darkened Rear Tail Light Clusters
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Air Intakes - Black
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Front Assist
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Gloss Black Side Moulding
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Leather & Aluminium Finish Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- LED Number Plate Light
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.2 inch Touchscreen
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Navigation System
- Overhead Console/s
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Parallel Parking Assistance
- Progressive Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Tailgate
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rigid Safety Cell
- R-Line Front Bumper
- R-Line Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Base Longitudinally Sliding
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Remote Window Operation - Programmable
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Sound & Vision Package
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel Speed Restricted
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Tiptronic Function
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tinted Windows
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Arch Extensions - Black
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wolfsburg Edition Package
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Pearl Effect Paint - $800
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,000
Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$47,300
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,000
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$71,900
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,100
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$42,900
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$46,800
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$55,700
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,700
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$73,100
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,900
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,000
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,990
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$57,090
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,590