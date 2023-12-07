WhichCar
2021 Volkswagen Touareg 210Tdi Elegance Cr My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2021 Volkswagen Touareg 210Tdi Elegance Cr My22 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Touareg 210Tdi Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1660 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2899 mm
Height 1686 mm
Length 4878 mm
Width 1984 mm
Kerb Weight 2169 kg
Gcm 6350 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
CO2 Emissions 180 g/km
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 165 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 180 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R20
Rear Tyre 285/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Air Springs, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvgzzzcrz#*123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs

170Tdi 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $87,000
210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $114,600
210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $105,500
170Tdi 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $86,100
210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $113,400