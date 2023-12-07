Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI Wolfsburg Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI Wolfsburg Edition Cr My21 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1664 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1674 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2899 mm
|Height
|1686 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1984 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2354 kg
|Gcm
|6500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|198 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|228 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|185 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|310 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzzcrz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 2 Stage Unlocking - Programmable
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D View
- 400mm Front Brakes
- 4Motion Active Control AWD
- Four Wheel Steer
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Air Compressor
- Adaptive Lane Guidance
- Allergen Filter
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Air Quality Sensor
- Air Suspension
- Air Suspension Control Buttons for Easy Loading
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Adblue Tank 24 Litre
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Lower Body Side & Bumper Trim
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Black Style Pack
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Console - Centre Floor
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Automatic
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Chrome Highlights - Lower Air Intakes
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Indicator Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Lower Body Side Mouldings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Chrome Tailpipe Trim
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Amplifier
- Dashboard Inserts
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Premium Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driving Profile Selection
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Assist
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Electromechanical Active Roll Stabilization
- Easy Access System
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper - Black Accents
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Assist
- Glovebox Compartment - Ventilated
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Humidity Sensor
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Jpeg Image Viewer
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Start
- Lane Assist
- Leather & Aluminium Finish Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Number Plate Light
- Low Fuel Warning
- Low Light Sensor
- LED Matrix Dynamic Light System
- Manoeuvre Braking
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Memory Card Reader
- Media Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Multi-media System with 15 inch Touchscreen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Massage Function on Passenger Seat
- Night View Assist
- Optical Parking System
- Occupant Protective system
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Power Seats - 2nd Row
- Power Front Seats 18 Way with Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Reversible Carpet/Rubber Cargo Mat
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rigid Safety Cell
- R-Line Front Bumper
- R-Line Sports Steering Wheel
- Rear Seat Base Longitudinally Sliding
- Rear Seat Remote Release
- Rear Sunshade Blinds
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sound & Comfort Package
- Semi-Auto Active Park Assist
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- TFT Display
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Upholstery with Logo
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle System Warning Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,100
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,000
Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,000
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,600
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,100
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,400
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$89,240
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$117,540
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,240