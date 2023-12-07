WhichCar
2021 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design 224 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2021 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design 224 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1603 mm
Tracking Rear 1603 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2872 mm
Height 1431 mm
Length 4761 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1747 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 167 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 140 g/km
CO2 Urban 215 g/km
CO2 Combined 167 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 192 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number 7Jr102Tl8Lg123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs

Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $64,300
Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $66,990
T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $88,990
T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $85,400