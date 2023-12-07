Specifications for the 2021 Volvo V60 B5 Cross Country Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volvo V60 B5 Cross Country Mhev 227 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1610 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2872 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|4761 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1808 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|168 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|217 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|168 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Zzl5Acm2349621
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Aquablades
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery H7 AGM 80ah 800 CCA
- Black Wheel Arch Covers
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Standard
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Divider
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Manual/Semi Automatic
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Integrated Tailpipes
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Owners Manual
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Gloss Base
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multifilter
- Mechanical Fold of Rear Backrest
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Key
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Standard Pedals
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touring Chassis
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- VEA Gen 3
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Advanced Air Cleaner - $500
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,500
- Lifestyle Pack with Harmon Kardon - $3,500
- Lifestyle Pack with Bowers & Wilkins - $5,700
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Two-tone Exclusive Nappa Leather - $3,000
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $2,300
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,800
- Premium Sound System - Bowers & Wilkins - $4,000
- Standard Paint
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $700
Current Volvo V60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,000
|Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$74,990