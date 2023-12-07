Specifications for the 2021 Volvo Xc40 Recharge Pure Electric (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volvo Xc40 Recharge Pure Electric (AWD) 536 My22 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1652 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1863 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2158 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvxzedbeml123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Grille
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Battery H6 AGM 70ah 760 CCA
- Black Painted Roof
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Charge Ports
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Device Mirroring
- Digital Owners Manual
- Display Screen 9 inch
- Digital Service
- Dynamic Chassis
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Foldable Floor Hatches with Bag Holder
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Gloss Finish Exterior Window Surrounds
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Heat Pump
- Heated Rear Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- High Voltage Battery
- High Voltage Coolant Heater
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Luggage Compartment - Front
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.0 inch Touchscreen
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- R-Design Pedals
- Remote Key
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Roof Rails - Gloss Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates - Gloss
- Skid Plates - Black - Front
- Skid Plates - Black - Rear
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Trailer Module Preparation
- Twin Motor Unit
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Charcoal
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Volvo On Call
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Standard Paint
Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,900
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,500
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,300
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,800
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,700
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,990
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,990
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,990
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,990
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,990