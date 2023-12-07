Specifications for the 2021 Volvo Xc40 T5 R-Design (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volvo Xc40 T5 R-Design (AWD) 536 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1652 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1584 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|229 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvxz16Adm2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Locking - Safe Function
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Painted Roof
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver Seat Storage Drawer
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Hill Descent Control
- Headrests Rear
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Hidden Tailpipes
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Keyless Entry
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Performance Sound System
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- R-Design Grille
- R-Design Pedals
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Roof Rails - Gloss Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sport Chassis
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plates - Gloss
- Skid Plates - Black - Front
- Skid Plates - Black - Rear
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Trailer Module Preparation
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,500
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $100
- Climate Pack - $700
- Heated Front Seats - $550
- Heated Rear Seats - $350
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,000
- Lava Textile Floor & Door Inserts
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,150
- Park Assist Pilot - $650
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $200
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Surround Camera System - $990
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $700
- Upholstery - Arianne Leather - Comfort
- Upholstery - Leather/Nubuck - Comfort
- Versatility Pack - $230
Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,900
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,500
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,300
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,800
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,700
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,990
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,990
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,990
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,990
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,990