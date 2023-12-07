Specifications for the 2021 Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volvo Xc60 B5 Inscription Mhev 246 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1653 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1653 mm
|Length
|4708 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|174 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Integral Axle, Leaf Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuzl5A1K1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- 322mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Aquablades
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery H7 AGM 80ah 800 CCA
- Bright Side Deco
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted Inscription
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Liner
- Cloth Headlining
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Device Mirroring
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Owners Manual
- Digital Service
- Dynamic Chassis
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Grille - Mesh Insert
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist - Front
- Park Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Key
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard Pedals
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Telematics
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- VEA Gen 3
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Volvo On Call
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- With Outer Child Seats
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Advanced Air Cleaner - $500
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $2,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $4,000
- Climate Pack - $400
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Headlight Washer System - $150
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Lifestyle Pack with Harmon Kardon - $3,900
- Lifestyle Pack with Bowers & Wilkins - $6,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,950
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Two-tone Exclusive Nappa Leather - $3,000
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,950
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $350
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,100
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,800
- Premium Sound System - Bowers & Wilkins - $4,100
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $700
- Wool Blend Upholstery - Two-tone
