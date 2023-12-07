Specifications for the 2021 Volvo Xc90 B5 Momentum Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volvo Xc90 B5 Momentum Mhev 256 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|223 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4953 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2065 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|235 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Integral Axle, Leaf Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfl5Ach1000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 3rd Row Climate Unit
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille - Gloss
- Battery H7 AGM 80ah 800 CCA
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Divider
- Cargo Cover - Semi Automatic
- Cloth Headlining
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- CleanZone
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Centre Rear Seat
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Owners Manual
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Headlining - Standard Colour
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Hidden Tailpipes
- Head Up Display
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- No Automotive Service (iCUP)
- Number Plate Adapter
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Painted Wheel Arches
- Power Child Locks
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats with memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Puddle Lamps
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Standard Pedals
- Storage Tray RH Side Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel Inlays
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touring Chassis
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Ticket Holder A-pillar
- Transport Protection Cover - Opening for Tailgate
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Armrest/ Cupholder & Storage LH/RH Side
- Third Row Seats
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- USB Input Socket
- Urethane Shift Lever
- VEA Gen 3
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wet Arms Windscreen Washers
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- Without UREA
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Advanced Air Cleaner - $500
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $3,600
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $4,500
- Climate Pack - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $430
- Heated Steering Wheel - $320
- Headlight Washer System - $150
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Two-tone
- Lifestyle Pack with Harmon Kardon - $4,200
- Lifestyle Pack with Bowers & Wilkins - $6,650
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Nubuck Headlining - $1,500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,000
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $350
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,100
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,900
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $1,000
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990