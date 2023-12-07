Specifications for the 2021 Volvo Xc90 T6 Inscription (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volvo Xc90 T6 Inscription (AWD) 256 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4953 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2043 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|171 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|248 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfa2Ach1000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bright Side Deco
- Bright Window Surrounds
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Divider
- Cargo Cover - Semi Automatic
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Cavity Noise Damping Tyres
- Connector (EU Type)
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Centre Rear Seat
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Handles - Bright Finish
- Dual Integrated Tailpipes
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights Front - Cornering if LED Bending
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- High Performance Sound System
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates
- Vehicle Jack
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Number Plate Adapter
- Net Pocket on Tunnel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Painted Wheel Arches
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Performance Exterior Design Elements
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails - Bright Finish
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touring Chassis
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Armrest/ Cupholder & Storage LH/RH Side
- Third Row Cold Climate Pack
- Third Row Seats
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- Upholstery - Wool Blend - Comfort
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis - $3,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $2,000
- Climate Pack - $600
- Compass Display - $100
- Heated Rear Seats - $300
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,800
- Leather Upholstery - Comfort
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Nappa Leather - Comfort - $2,950
- Nubuck Headlining - $1,500
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $275
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,000
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $4,200
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - Exchangeable Option - $2,450
- Tinted Windows - Rear - $950
- USB Input Socket
- Versatility Pack - $300
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990