Specifications for the 2021 Volvo Xc90 T8 Recharge Phev (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volvo Xc90 T8 Recharge Phev (AWD) 256 My21 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4953 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2315 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2770 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|49 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|49 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|246 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 R22
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9X22
|Rear Rim Size
|9X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfa2Ach1000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats- Manual Release
- 2 Stage Unlocking OFF
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 345mm Front Brakes
- 354mm Front Brakes
- Four C-Chassis
- Climate Control - 4 Zone incl Cooled Glovebox
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm without Blocked Lock Mode
- Alarm Logic Base
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Noise Control - Engine Order Enhancement
- Air Quality Sensor
- Air Suspension - 4 Corner
- Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Bag Hooks
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Bright Side Deco
- Blind Spot Information System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumper - Painted R-design
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Divider
- Cargo Cover - Semi Automatic
- Cloth Headlining
- Charging Cable
- Charging Cable Bag
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control - Leather Clad
- CleanZone
- Cavity Noise Damping Tyres
- Connector (EU Type)
- Compass Display
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Centre Rear Seat
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Integrated Tailpipes
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Rear Axle Drive
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Gloss Black Window Trim Strips
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Coolant Heater
- Headlight Washer System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Interior Carpeted
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multifilter
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Nappa Leather R-Design
- Number Plate Adapter
- Net Pocket on Tunnel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Painted Wheel Arches
- Power Child Locks
- Puddle Door Lights
- Performance Exterior Design Elements
- Personal Profile - Power Steering
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Pilot Assist
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Opening Fuel Filler Door
- Preventilation/Prolonged Heating - Engine Shut Off
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Private Locking
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Reinforced Rear Brakes
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Information
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tempered Glass Side & Rear Windows
- Tailored Instrument Panel
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Armrest/ Cupholder & Storage LH/RH Side
- Third Row Cold Climate Pack
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats
- Tilt Sensor
- Towing Eyes
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Wool Blend - Comfort
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wheel Plastic Protection Cap
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,000
- Heated Rear Seats - $300
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Heated Washer Jets - $100
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Nappa Leather - Comfort - $2,950
- Nappa Leather/Nubuk Textile Upholstery - R-Design
- Nubuck Headlining - $1,500
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $275
- Solid Paint
- USB Input Socket
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990