2022 Abarth 695 Competizione Series 10 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2022 Abarth 695 Competizione Series 10 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2022 Abarth 695 Competizione. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1408 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 3657 mm
Width 1627 mm
Kerb Weight 1045 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R17
Rear Tyre 205/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Poland

Current Abarth 695 pricing and specs

Competizione 3D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Sequential Auto, FWD $38,700
Competizione 3D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $36,800
Competizione 3D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Sequential Auto, FWD $39,900
Competizione 3D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $37,900
75Th Anniversario 3D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $52,695