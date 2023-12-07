Specifications for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1557 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1436 mm
|Length
|4643 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|113 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|190 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Front Alfa Link
|Rear Suspension
|Link With Vertical Rod, Rear Alfa Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zareae?U??7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 300mm Front Brakes
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- 6 Airbags
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alfa DNA System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Aluminium Interior Trim Inserts
- Alfa Rotary Control
- Air Quality System
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Black Headliner
- Black Steering Wheel
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Driver Behaviour Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights - Front
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Power Steering
- Fix & Go Repair Kit
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Sport Seats
- Passive Entry
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Power Steering Variable
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Soft Touch Dashboard
- Sunvisor with Vanity Mirror - Driver
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Touchscreen Connect
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Charging Pad
Optional Extras
- Dual Pane Sunroof - $2,700
- Lusso Pack - $3,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Standard Paint
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$67,200
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$160,000
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$147,600
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$73,400
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$69,950
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$166,700
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$153,700
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$76,450