WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Giulia
  4. Veloce

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Alfa Romeo Giulia News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1557 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4643 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1490 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 113 g/km
CO2 Urban 190 g/km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 206 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Front Alfa Link
Rear Suspension Link With Vertical Rod, Rear Alfa Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Zareae?U??7123456
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs

Ti 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $67,200
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $160,000
Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $147,600
Veloce 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $73,400
Ti 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $69,950
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $166,700
Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $153,700
Veloce 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $76,450