Specifications for the 2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 My22 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Wheelbase
|2704 mm
|Height
|1274 mm
|Length
|4490 mm
|Width
|2153 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|CO2 Emissions
|264 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|264 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|685 Nm
|Makimum Power
|393 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 Zr21 Xl A6A (98Y)
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 Zr21 Xl A6A (102Y)
|Front Rim Size
|9.0Jx21 Et48
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx21 Et55
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Automatic Parking Assistant
- Audio System
- Brake Assist
- Black Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Chrome Interior Trim
- Clamshell Bonnet
- Comfort Pack
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Digital TV
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Embedded Navigation
- Full LED Tail Lights
- Gloss Black Aerokit
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Interior Jewellery Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Positive Torque Control
- Quad Exhaust
- Surround Camera System
- Sport Seats
- Steering Wheel - Black Leather/Alcantara
- Traction Control System
- Technology Pack
- USB Input Socket
Current Aston Martin Vantage pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|F1 2D Convertible
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$368,800
|F1 2D Coupe
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$352,500
|F1 2D Convertible
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|F1 2D Convertible
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|F1 2D Coupe
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|F1 2D Coupe
|5.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|My25 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$410,000