2022 Audi A1 30 TFSI Gb My23 1.0L Petrol 5D Sportback

186518c5/2022 audi a1 30 tfsi 1 0l petrol 5d sportback 04a90152
2022 Audi A1 30 TFSI Gb My23 1.0L Petrol 5D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2022 Audi A1 30 TFSI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1524 mm
Tracking Rear 1501 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2563 mm
Height 1433 mm
Length 4029 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1125 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1680 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 122 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 110 g/km
CO2 Urban 143 g/km
CO2 Combined 122 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16 91V Xl
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16 91V Xl
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzgbxkr001256
Vehicle Segment Light From 25K
Country Manufactured Germany

