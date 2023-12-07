Specifications for the 2022 Audi A1 30 TFSI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi A1 30 TFSI Gb My23 1.0L Petrol 5D Sportback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2563 mm
|Height
|1433 mm
|Length
|4029 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1125 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1680 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|110 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|143 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|122 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16 91V Xl
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16 91V Xl
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgbxkr001256
|Vehicle Segment
|Light From 25K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Android Auto
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cloth Headlining
- Connect Plus
- Cloth Trim
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Data Recorder
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Halogen Headlights
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Black
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Services
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Assistance Pack - $1,612
- Black Roof/Exterior Mirrors/ Front Spoiler Lip - $1,157
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start - $897
- Heated Front Seats - $715
- Metallic Paint - $1,287
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,287
- Solid Paint
- Style Pack 1 - $3,887
- Style Pack 2 - $3,887
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Cortina White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$1,287
|Dew Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$1,287
|Misano Red
|Red
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$1,287
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$1,287
|Arrow Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$1,287
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$1,287
|Manhattan Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$1,287
|Python Yellow
|Yellow
|Metallic Paint
|$1,287
Current Audi A1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|30 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|35 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$39,200
|40 TFSI S Line 5D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,800
|30 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,100
|35 TFSI 5D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$38,000
|40 TFSI S Line 5D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$49,300