Specifications for the 2022 Audi A3 35 TFSI Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi A3 35 TFSI Mhev 8Y My22A 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4492 mm
|Width
|1816 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|111 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|9 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|138 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|111 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgy5Ma002899
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Google Services
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headliner - Grey
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System Plus
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Security Services
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Standard Front Seats
- Steering Vibration
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Device Charger
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $1,500
- Comfort Pack - $2,600
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Metallic Paint - $1,250
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows - $650
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,000
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100