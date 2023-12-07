WhichCar
2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro 8Y My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sportback

2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro 8Y My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sportback details
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2636 mm
Height 1449 mm
Length 4343 mm
Width 1816 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 198 g/km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzgy0Ma005502
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A3 pricing and specs

35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $53,100
35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $50,600
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $60,200
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $57,700
35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $51,200
35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $46,600
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $58,100
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $53,100