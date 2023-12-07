Specifications for the 2022 Audi A5 45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi A5 45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev F5 My22 2.0L Hybrid 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1587 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1568 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2770 mm
|Height
|1372 mm
|Length
|4697 mm
|Width
|1846 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1605 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2035 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|203 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|162 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19 96Y
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19 96Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf5Xla000739
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 338mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electrically Extend & Retracting Seat Belt Feeders
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Entrance Lighting
- Exterior Pack - High Gloss
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Seat Extendable Thigh Support
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Twin Exhaust
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $1,950
- Adaptive Dampers - $2,340
- Ambient Lighting - Colour - $520
- Carbon & Black Styling Package - $3,500
- Extended Upholstery Package - $780
- Exterior Pack - Black - Includes Black Mirror Caps - $1,495
- Inlays - Black - $520
- Inlays - Wood - $520
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Paint Colour Special - $1,990
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,990
- Privacy Glass - $975
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,890
- Premium Plus Package - $4,900
- Solid Paint
- Sports Pack 1 - $4,500
- Sports Pack 2 - $4,500
Current Audi A5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$92,969
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$78,500
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$98,069
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$106,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$102,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200