2022 Audi A6 40 TFSI Mhev 4A My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2022 Audi A6 40 TFSI Mhev 4A My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi A6 40 TFSI Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1625 mm
Tracking Rear 1624 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 2833 mm
Height 1458 mm
Length 4951 mm
Width 1886 mm
Kerb Weight 1680 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 126 g/km
CO2 Urban 176 g/km
CO2 Combined 144 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf23Kn007361
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A6 pricing and specs

40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $94,175
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $113,469
55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $123,469
Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,375
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $104,100