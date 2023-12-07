Specifications for the 2022 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro 45 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4A My22A 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1649 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2925 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4951 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1945 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2625 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|151 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|214 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|174 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|1500
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf26Ln000969
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alcantara Door Trim Package
- Audi Pre-sense
- Air Suspension & Adaptive Damping System
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Convenience Key
- Contrasting Lower Bumpers - Matte Paint
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dynamic Indicators
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extended Upholstery Package
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Restraints
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Junction Light Function
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Assist
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Leather Headrests
- Low Light Sensor
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation Plus
- Navigation Pack
- Park Assist Plus
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Progressive Steering
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Powered Sports Seats
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Smartphone Interface
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towbar Preparation
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Black Headliner - $750
- Contrasting Lower Bumpers - Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Contour Front seats/Ventilation & Massage Function - $5,800
- Full Paint Finish - $1,150
- Htd Multi Funct Spts Leather Strg Wheel & (PDS) - $450
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer - $900
- Inlays - Wood - $750
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $450
- Premium Plus Package 1 - $7,500
- Premium Plus Package 2 - $8,500
- Solid Paint
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Tinted/Electric Sun Shade - $4,300
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$104,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,500
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$133,800
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,100
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$91,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,100
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$117,100
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,200