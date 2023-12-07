Specifications for the 2022 Audi A7 55 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi A7 55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4K My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sportback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1646 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|106 mm
|Wheelbase
|2930 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|4976 mm
|Width
|1908 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1890 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|215 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1730
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf2Zkn123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Digital Display
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cloth Headlining
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect App Services
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Control
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Light Pack
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Navigation System
- On-board Charger
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rear Diffuser
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Audi S line Pack
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Seats - Special
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Subwoofer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering with Dynamic Steering - $4,200
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - $1,600
- HD Matrix Headlights with Laser Light - $2,500
- Htd Multi Funct Spts Leather Strg Wheel & (PDS) - $200
- Inlays - Wood - $750
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,200
- Premium Plus Package - $8,800
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $3,600
Current Audi A7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$124,169
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$141,869
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$148,900
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$130,300