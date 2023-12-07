Specifications for the 2022 Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4N Pi My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1633 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|3128 mm
|Height
|1519 mm
|Length
|5302 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2120 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf8Zjn123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Drive
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alcantara Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Collision Avoidance System
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Direct Adaptive Steering
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Matrix LED Headlights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- DVD Monitor
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Leather Pack
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Following Distance Indicator
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Through Hatch
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Massage Seats Front
- OLED Tail Lights
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Climate Control
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Safety Pack
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- S Line Pack
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,400
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,100
- Black Design Pack - $2,600
- Chrome Exterior Pack
- Digital TV - $1,900
- Executive Pack - $20,000
- Inlays - Black - $1,700
- Inlays - Wood - $1,050
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Privacy Glass - $1,200
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Dual Screen - $4,100
- Sensory Package - $16,500
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ultra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Terra Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Brilliant Black
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Vesuvius Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Firmament Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Manhattan Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|District Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
|Florett Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Audi A8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$201,375
|L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$221,375