2022 Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4N Pi My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

49411c76/2022 audi a8 l 50 tdi quattro mhev 3 0l hybrid 4d sedan 054e017f
2022 Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4N Pi My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1633 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 3128 mm
Height 1519 mm
Length 5302 mm
Width 1945 mm
Kerb Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 232 g/km
CO2 Combined 175 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/40 R20
Rear Tyre 265/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf8Zjn123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A8 pricing and specs

50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $201,375
L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $221,375