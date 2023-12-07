WhichCar
2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro My23 Electric 4D Coupe

2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro My23 Electric 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 2 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1710 mm
Tracking Rear 1694 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 4989 mm
Width 1964 mm
Kerb Weight 2351 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 350 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R20
Rear Tyre 285/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Active Roll Stabilisation, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Active Roll Stabilisation, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi E-Tron pricing and specs

GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $178,875
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $246,875
GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,400
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $251,100
GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $159,600
Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD $219,700