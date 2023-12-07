Specifications for the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro My23 Electric 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|2 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1710 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1694 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|4989 mm
|Width
|1964 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2351 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|350 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Active Roll Stabilisation, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Active Roll Stabilisation, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cloth Headlining
- Charging Cable - Public
- Charge Ports
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Deluxe Auxiliary Air Conditioning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- DC Rapid Charging
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Light Design
- Dynamic Lighting System - Rear
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Control Suspension
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Data Recorder
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- e-tron Services
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Fully Variable All Wheel Drive System
- Head Airbags
- HD Matrix LED Headlights
- HD Matrix Headlights with Laser Light
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Home/Portable Charging System
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays Special
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Kerb View Function
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Indicators
- LED Turning Lights
- Lane Guidance Assist
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Launch Mode Control
- LED Position Lights
- Leatherette Interior Package
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 270kW)
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Pre-sense Basic
- Pre-sense City
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Parking System Plus
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Charging
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Surround Camera System
- Security Services
- Singleframe in Grey
- Storage & Luggage Compartment Package
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Twin Motor 4WD
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Two-stage Planetary Gearbox
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Variable Adaptive Damping System
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Platinum
- Windscreen with Heat-insulating & Acoustic Glass
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,800
- Black Style Pack - $4,200
- Carbon & Black Styling Package - $17,500
- Dinamica Interior Package - $8,000
- Dynamic Plus Pack - $10,500
- Inlays - Wood - $1,850
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Premium Plus Package - $6,400
- Singleframe in Body Colour - $800
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Tango Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ibis White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Kemora Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Suzuka Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
Current Audi E-Tron pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$178,875
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$246,875
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,400
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$251,100
|GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$159,600
|Rs GT Quattro 4D Coupe
|Electric, 2 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$219,700