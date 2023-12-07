WhichCar
2022 Audi Q3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line F3 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sportback

ff851e94/2022 audi q3 40 tfsi quattro s line 2 0l petrol 4d sportback 04b90157
2022 Audi Q3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line F3 My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Q3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1584 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 183 mm
Wheelbase 2680 mm
Height 1567 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1695 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
CO2 Emissions 188 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 164 g/km
CO2 Urban 231 g/km
CO2 Combined 188 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 3900
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf31K1000697
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q3 pricing and specs

35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $57,950
35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sportback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD $60,750
35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD $54,100
35 TFSI 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $50,600
40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $58,400