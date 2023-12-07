WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Q7
  4. 45 TDI Quattro Mhev

2022 Audi Q7 45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

1a581bfb/2022 audi q7 45 tdi quattro mhev 3 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04df0162
2022 Audi Q7 45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4M My23 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Q7 45 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Q7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1684 mm
Tracking Rear 1703 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2999 mm
Height 1781 mm
Length 5067 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 2240 kg
Gcm 6500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 209 g/km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4M6Ld000223
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs

45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $117,169
45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $108,469
50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $127,869
55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $127,969
45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,400