Specifications for the 2022 Audi Q7 50 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi Q7 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4M My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1675 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1694 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2999 mm
|Height
|1781 mm
|Length
|5067 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2240 kg
|Gcm
|6500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|170 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|196 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|180 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4M7Ld000246
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Drive Assist with Stop & Go
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights
- Ambient Lighting
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Blind Spot Warning
- Black Window Surrounds
- Caraoke
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dynamic Turning Lights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Head Restraints
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Inlays
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Indicators
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Low Light Sensor
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Smartphone Pack
- Style Pack - Exterior
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Subwoofer
- Trailer Hitch Preparation
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $2,650
- Four Wheel Steer - $2,750
- Ambient Lighting - Colour - $600
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,400
- Black Style Pack - $1,450
- Inlays - Wood - $350
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Painted Bumper/s - Contrasting Paint Colour - $800
- Paint Colour Special - $800
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows - $1,050
- Solid Paint
- Towbar System - $1,500
Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$117,169
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$108,469
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,869
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,969
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,400
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,200
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,000
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$106,500
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,500
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400