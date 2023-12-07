WhichCar
2022 Audi Q7 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4M My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2022 Audi Q7 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4M My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Q7 50 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1675 mm
Tracking Rear 1694 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2999 mm
Height 1781 mm
Length 5067 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 2240 kg
Gcm 6500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 180 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 196 g/km
CO2 Combined 180 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R20
Rear Tyre 285/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4M7Ld000246
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

