2022 Audi Rs 3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic 8Y My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Sportback

2022 Audi Rs 3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic 8Y My23 2.5L Petrol 4D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Rs 3 2.5 TFSI S Tronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1592 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2631 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4389 mm
Width 1851 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 151 g/km
CO2 Urban 260 g/km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/30 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzgygma000773
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Rs 3 pricing and specs

2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $99,300
2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $96,800
2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $95,800
2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $93,400