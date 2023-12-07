WhichCar
2022 Audi Rs Q8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4M My23 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

aec51d83/2022 audi rs q8 4 0 tfsi quattro mhev 4 0l hybrid 4d wagon 0477013f
2022 Audi Rs Q8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4M My23 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Rs Q8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1698 mm
Tracking Rear 1706 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 2998 mm
Height 1751 mm
Length 5012 mm
Width 1998 mm
Kerb Weight 2315 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
CO2 Emissions 276 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 12.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 211 g/km
CO2 Urban 388 g/km
CO2 Combined 276 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 441 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 295/35 R23
Rear Tyre 295/35 R23
Front Rim Size 10.5Jx23
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx23

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzf12Ld123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Rs Q8 pricing and specs

4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $219,069