2022 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8Y My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2022 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8Y My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2627 mm
Height 1418 mm
Length 4504 mm
Width 1816 mm
Kerb Weight 1505 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 142 g/km
CO2 Urban 208 g/km
CO2 Combined 166 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5450
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 228 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzgygma000773
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

