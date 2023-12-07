Specifications for the 2022 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8Y My23 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1526 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2627 mm
|Height
|1418 mm
|Length
|4504 mm
|Width
|1816 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1505 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|142 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|208 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5450
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|228 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgygma000773
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 310mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- 3D Sound System - Premium
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active Lane Assist
- Aluminium Look Interior Elements
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Black Headliner
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Light
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Aluminium Look
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Special
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Elements in Leatherette
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Turning Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Progressive Steering
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Performance View Instrument Cluster
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Storage & Luggage Compartment Package
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Sports Suspension
- Steering Wheel with Logo
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $300
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Styling Package Plus - $1,675
- Black Style Pack - $975
- Exclusive Paint - $4,600
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,100
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Privacy Glass - $845
- Premium Plus Limited Package - $3,590
- Premium Plus Package - $3,990
- Solid Paint
- Styling Package - Carbon - $3,500
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,600
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Turbo Blue
|Blue
|Solid Paint
|—
|Tango Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ibis White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Navarra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
|Python Yellow
|Yellow
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Audi S3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$77,500
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,400
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$71,300
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$72,800