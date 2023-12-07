Specifications for the 2022 Audi S6 2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi S6 2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4A My22A 2.9L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1449 mm
|Length
|4954 mm
|Width
|1886 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1985 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|162 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|257 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|197 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf20Kn001744
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System 3 (SS25)
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Door Trim Package
- Audi Pre-sense
- Air Quality Package
- Air Suspension & Adaptive Damping System
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dynamic Indicators
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embossed Centre Console Armrests
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Data Recorder
- Embossed Headrests
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Exterior Pack - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Fatigue Detection
- Fatigue Reminder
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- HD Matrix Headlights
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Assist
- Leather Console
- Leather Dashboard
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Armrests
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Pack
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Light Sensor
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Power Boot Lid
- Post Collision Braking
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Door Closing
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Pre-collision Systems
- Progressive Steering
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Smart Key
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen Display - Rear
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Advanced - $11,700
- Aluminium Styling Pack
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Dynamic Pack - $7,700
- Digital TV - $2,600
- Exclusive Paint - $4,500
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer - $900
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,700
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Power Blind Rear Window & Manual Blinds Rear Side - $1,150
Current Audi S6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$158,769
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,100
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$148,000