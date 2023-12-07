Specifications for the 2022 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4N Pi My23 4.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1511 mm
|Length
|5179 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2295 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2835 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|245 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|187 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|344 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|245 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2050
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|420 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf87Ln000922
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large From 100K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Sound System
- 3D View
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Four Wheel Steer
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control incl Traffic Jam Assist
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Acoustic Glass
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Air Quality Package
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Adaptive Windscreen Wipers
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Control Buttons Black Glass Look
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Colour Interior Lighting Package
- Convenience Key
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contour Sports Seats - Front
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dinamica Headlining
- Digital Matrix LED Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Steering
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Steering Package
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Leather Pack
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Washer Jets
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Tailgate Closure with Gesture Control
- Electric Tailgate with Programmable Opening Height
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Exterior Pack
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Centre Armrest - Heated
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heat Comfort Package
- HD Matrix LED Headlights
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Haptic Warning Function
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Inlays - Carbon
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Airbag Cover - Steering Wheel
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Console
- Lights on Exterior Front Door Handles - LED
- Leather Door Armrests
- Leather Door Trim Package
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lights on Interior Door Handles
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Manoeuvring Light
- Marking Light
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Motorway Light Function
- Matrix LED Reading Lights Rear - Remote
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Interface Touch
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Massage Seats Front
- Massage Function on Passenger Seat
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- Navigation System
- Nappa Leather Door Rails
- Night View Assist
- OLED Tail Lights
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Sunblind Rear & Rear Side Windows
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Quad Exhaust
- Quattro Sport Differential
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Seat Remote - 5.7 inch OLED Display
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Pack
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Security Services
- Special Identifying Badging
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- S Line Front Grille
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Turn Assist
- Television
- Unique Light Signature - Headlights
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wheel Finish - Anthracite
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Black Style Pack - $700
- Ceramic Brakes with Painted Caliper - $20,000
- Gloss Pack
- Inlays - Black
- Inlays - Wood
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Dual Screen - $4,100
- Sensory Package - $19,000
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ultra Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Brilliant Black
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|Mythos Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Vesuvius Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Firmament Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|District Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Daytona Grey
|Grey
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
|Florett Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Audi S8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$271,869
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$287,600
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$251,600