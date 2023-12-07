WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S8
  4. 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev

2022 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4N Pi My23 4.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

466f1c29/2022 audi s8 4 0 tfsi quattro mhev 4 0l hybrid 4d sedan 05510180
2022 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4N Pi My23 4.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1617 mm
Ground Clearance 131 mm
Wheelbase 2998 mm
Height 1511 mm
Length 5179 mm
Width 1945 mm
Kerb Weight 2295 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2835 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 245 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 187 g/km
CO2 Urban 344 g/km
CO2 Combined 245 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2050
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 420 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R21
Rear Tyre 265/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links
Rear Suspension 5 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf87Ln000922
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S8 pricing and specs

4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $271,869
4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $287,600
4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $251,600