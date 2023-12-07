WhichCar
2022 Audi Sq2 2.0 TFSI Quattro 3Y My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Sq2 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Wheelbase 2594 mm
Height 1524 mm
Length 4216 mm
Width 1802 mm
Kerb Weight 1535 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 154 g/km
CO2 Urban 213 g/km
CO2 Combined 176 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 221 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzga6Ma000520
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Sq2 pricing and specs

2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $68,200
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $70,800
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $64,400