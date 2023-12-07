WhichCar
2022 Audi Tt 45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Fv My22A 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2022 Audi Tt 45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Fv My22A 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Tt 45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1572 mm
Tracking Rear 1572 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2505 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4191 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 390 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 134 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Dir/Indir Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 169 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Truzzzfvzl1123456
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Tt pricing and specs

S 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $101,675
45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $84,000
Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $139,769
45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $88,479
45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $85,800