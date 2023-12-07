WhichCar
2022 Audi Tt Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Fv My22 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2022 Audi Tt Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Fv My22 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2022 Audi Tt Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1564 mm
Tracking Rear 1543 mm
Wheelbase 2505 mm
Height 1344 mm
Length 4201 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 147 g/km
CO2 Urban 240 g/km
CO2 Combined 181 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5850
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/30 R20
Rear Tyre 255/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzfvzl1123456
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Hungary

