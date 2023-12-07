WhichCar
2022 BMW 1 28Ti F40 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2022 BMW 1 28Ti F40 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2022 BMW 1 28Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1434 mm
Length 4319 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1445 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 156 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 135 g/km
CO2 Urban 193 g/km
CO2 Combined 156 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7L320%05S37630
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 1 pricing and specs

28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $59,700
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $52,900
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $73,900
28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $61,900
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $54,800
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $76,600