Specifications for the 2022 BMW 1 M135I Xdrive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW 1 M135I Xdrive F40 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1434 mm
|Length
|4319 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2085 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|213 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7L120%07D69275
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Approach Control Warning
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Aluminium Front Grille
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Anthracite Headlining
- ARB Technology
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Aluminium Sill Guards
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Interior
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Caring Car
- Comfort Access System
- City Braking Intervention
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Buttons
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Chrome Surround - Air Vents
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Driving Experience Control
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Key
- Drivers Seat Adjustable Backrest Width
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Drivers Side Logo Projection
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- ECO Pro
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Tray
- Folding Floor Insert
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Special
- Grey Exterior Mirrors
- Grey Grille
- Grey Grille Surround
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Intelligent All Wheel Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Load Hooks
- Light Pack
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- M Sport Package
- M Specific Tuning
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Control
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Remote Software Update
- Red Stitching on Steering Wheel
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Storage Compartment Package
- Storage Compartment - Rear Door/s
- Servotronic
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Brakes - Blue
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Steering
- Scuff Plates with Logo
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- TeleServices
- Trim Finishers Illuminated
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Matte
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function - $850
- Adaptive Suspension - $400
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Convenience Pack - $1,400
- Comfort Pack - $1,330
- Executive Pack - $2,100
- Individual Paintwork - $2,600
- Individual Special Metallic Paint - $5,000
- M Lights Shadow Line - $600
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Non-metallic Paint
- Performance Pack - $1,900
- Premium Trim Finishers
- Seatbelt - Special - $550
- Sports Brakes - Red High-gloss
