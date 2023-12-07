Specifications for the 2022 BMW 4 20I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW 4 20I M Sport G22 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1592 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2851 mm
|Height
|1383 mm
|Length
|4768 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2015 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|146 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|131 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|173 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|146 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Anthracite Headlining
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Intervention
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Caring Car
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Compatible Apps
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Contrast Stitching
- Convertible Top Colour
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 10.25 inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- ECO Pro
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Load Through Hatch
- Lateral Parking Aid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- M Sport Package
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Software Update
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Tray including Wireless Charging
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Sports Steering - Variable
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- TeleServices
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Alcantara/Sensatec
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,800
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $5,900
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers - $1,200
- Comfort Pack - $3,000
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,500
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Executive Pack - $2,400
- Individual Extended Leather - Two-tone - $5,650
- Individual Full Leather - Two-tone - $8,950
- Individual Metallic Paint - $3,850
- Individual Metallic Paint Premium - $6,700
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec - $1,250
- Individual Special Metallic Paint - $6,700
- Individual Trim Finishers - $1,100
- Interior Wood Trim - $400
- Leather Instrument Panel - $3,400
- Laserlight LED Headlights - $3,150
- Leather Upholstery - Contrast Stitching - $3,250
- Leather Upholstery - Decor Stitching - $3,250
- Metallic Paint - $2,003
- M Sport Plus Package - $3,700
- Non-metallic Paint
- Parking Assistant Plus - $1,000
- Power Sunroof - Glass - $2,900
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $800
- Sports Brakes - $1,400
- Sports Seats - Front - $2,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Visibility Pack - Alternative Pricing - $7,300
- Visibility Pack - $5,800
Current BMW 4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,000
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$123,800
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$83,500
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$93,700
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$129,000
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$109,700
|20I M Sport 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$106,500
|M440I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,400
|M440I Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$148,400