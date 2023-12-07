WhichCar
2022 BMW 7 45E Phev G11 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2022 BMW 7 45E Phev G11 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 BMW 7 45E Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1611 mm
Tracking Rear 1640 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3070 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 5120 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1968 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 46 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 179 g/km
CO2 Combined 46 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 290 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Lower Track Arm, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Small Steering Roll Radius
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti-Squat, Double Accoustic Decoupling, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Steerable

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7D620%0Bp51565
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 7 pricing and specs

40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $248,300
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $236,100
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $272,900