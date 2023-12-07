WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 7
  4. M760Li Xdrive

2022 BMW 7 M760Li Xdrive G12 6.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2022 BMW 7 M760Li Xdrive G12 6.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2022 BMW 7 M760Li Xdrive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1621 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3210 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 5260 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2168 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2840 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 297 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 222 g/km
CO2 Urban 428 g/km
CO2 Combined 297 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 448 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Lower Track Arm, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Small Steering Roll Radius
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti-Squat, Double Accoustic Decoupling, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Steerable

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7U620%0Bp56563
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 7 pricing and specs

40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $248,300
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $236,100
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $272,900