WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. I4
  4. Edrive40 M Sport Gran Coupe

2022 BMW I4 Edrive40 M Sport Gran Coupe G26 Electric 4D Coupe

2022 BMW I4 Edrive40 M Sport Gran Coupe G26 Electric 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2022 BMW I4 Edrive40 M Sport Gran Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW I4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2856 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 4783 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 2050 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2605 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 245/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW I4 pricing and specs

Edrive35 Gran Coupe 4D Coupe Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $82,500
Edrive40 M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $98,800
M50 Gran Coupe 4D Coupe Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $128,500
Edrive35 Gran Coupe 4D Coupe Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $85,900
Edrive40 M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $102,900
M50 Gran Coupe 4D Coupe Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $133,900