Specifications for the 2022 BMW I4 M50 Gran Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW I4 M50 Gran Coupe G26 Electric 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1589 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1606 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2856 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|4783 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2215 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2735 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|795 Nm
|Makimum Power
|400 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 14.0 inch Control Display
- 3D View
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Aerodynamic Bumper Trims - Front & Rear
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Aerodynamic Side Sills
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Aluminium Interior Trim
- Anthracite Headlining
- Auto Stability Control
- Active Side Collision Protection
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Blue Brake Calipers
- BMW ID
- Caring Car
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Charging Cable - Public
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Compatible Apps
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Driving Experience Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- ECO Pro
- Electronic Differential Lock Control
- eDrive Services
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Exterior Trim Pack - Grey
- Evasion Assistant
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grey Exterior Accents
- Galvanic Embellishers for Controls
- Grey Exterior Mirrors
- Grey Grille Surround
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Battery
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Iconic Sounds Electric
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- M Wing Mirrors
- Operating System 8.0
- Park Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 11kW / DC 200kW)
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Remote Software Update
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Supply Cable for Domestic Electrical Socket
- Storage Compartment Package
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Load Through Rear Seats
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Brakes
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Boost
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Surround Sound System
- Synchronous Motor/s
- TeleServices
- Technology Pack
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Variable Sport Steering
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,800
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $5,900
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers - $1,200
- Comfort Pack - $1,300
- Executive Pack - $2,100
- Individual Extended Leather - $2,400
- Individual Extended Leather - Two-tone - $2,400
- Individual Full Leather - $5,700
- Individual Full Leather - Two-tone - $5,700
- Individual Interior Trim - $1,100
- Individual Paintwork with Visibility Package - $1,850
- Individual Special Metallic Paint - $4,700
- Interior Wood Trim - $400
- Leather Instrument Panel - $2,300
- Leather Upholstery - Decor Stitching
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Plus Package - $1,200
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $800
- Sports Brakes - Red High-gloss
- Sports Seats - Front - $2,000
- Uni Paintwork
- Upholstery - Alcantara/Sensatec
Current BMW I4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Edrive35 Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$82,500
|Edrive40 M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$98,800
|M50 Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,500
|Edrive35 Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$85,900
|Edrive40 M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$102,900
|M50 Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$133,900