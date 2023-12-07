WhichCar
2022 BMW Ix Xdrive50 Sport I20 Electric 4D Wagon

2022 BMW Ix Xdrive50 Sport I20 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 BMW Ix Xdrive50 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1677 mm
Tracking Rear 1706 mm
Ground Clearance 203 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1696 mm
Length 4953 mm
Width 1967 mm
Kerb Weight 2510 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3145 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 635 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 765 Nm
Makimum Power 385 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R22
Rear Tyre 275/40 R22
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx22
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wby7X420%0Sy67459
Country Manufactured Germany

