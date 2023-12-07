WhichCar
2022 BMW M3 Competition G80 3.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

2022 BMW M3 Competition G80 3.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2022 BMW M3 Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2857 mm
Height 1393 mm
Length 4794 mm
Width 1887 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2210 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 234 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 234 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/35 Zr19 100Y Xl
Rear Tyre 285/30 Zr20 99Y Xl
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbs32Ay0%0Fk39257
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M3 pricing and specs

G80 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $154,800
Cs 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $239,900
Competition 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $164,700
Competition Touring M Xdrive 5D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $172,900
Competition M Xdrive 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $170,700