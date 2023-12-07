Specifications for the 2022 BMW M4 Csl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW M4 Csl G82 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2857 mm
|Height
|1393 mm
|Length
|4794 mm
|Width
|1887 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1625 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2155 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|229 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|317 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|229 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|405 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 Zr19 100Y Xl
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 Zr20 99Y Xl
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|36 months
|Service Interval
|999000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs32Az0%0Ce67786
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 2 Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Ambient Lighting
- Anthracite Headlining
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Auto Stability Control
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Tailpipes
- Caring Car
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Red Calipers
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Carbon Exterior Pack
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer Console
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Digital Key
- Drivelogic Transmission
- Drift Analyser
- Driver Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Full Leather Upholstery
- Front End Strut Brace
- Gloss Black Badging
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Lap Timer
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Laserlight Headlights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- M Carbon Full Bucket Seats
- M Drive
- M Drive professional
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- M Lights Shadow Line
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistant
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Red Interior Highlights
- Rear Lip Spoiler
- Remote Software Update
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Sound Control Button
- Servotronic
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Skirts - Gloss Black
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Speed Limit Information
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Track Modem
- Vehicle Apps
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Black
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Carbon Bucket Seats
- Deletion of Specific Exterior Design Contents
- Metallic Paint
Current BMW M4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G82 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$168,700
|Competition M Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$186,500
|Competition M Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$197,900