Specifications for the 2022 BMW M8 Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 BMW M8 Competition F92 Lci 4.4L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1623 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1632 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2827 mm
|Height
|1362 mm
|Length
|4867 mm
|Width
|1907 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2385 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|184 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|333 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|460 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 Zr20 102Y Xl
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zr20 104Y Xl
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbsae020%0Ga02042
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 3D View
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Aerodynamic Bumper Trims - Front & Rear
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Distance Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Badges
- BMW Carbon Core
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Black Tailpipes
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Caring Car
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Compound Brake System
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Chassis Tuning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Competition Package
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Display Key
- Drivelogic Transmission
- Driver Pack
- Drive Recorder
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasion Assistant
- Experience Modes
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Heated
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Floor Mats - Special
- Gloss Black Front Grille
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Heated Armrests - Front Doors
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Heated Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Individual Alcantara Anthracite Headliner
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight Headlights
- Lowered Suspension
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- M Drive
- M Lights Shadow Line
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Operating System 7.0
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Road Mode
- Remote Software Update
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Sound Control Button
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Servotronic
- Sports Exhaust System
- Setup Button
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Special Identifying Badging
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Surround Sound System
- TeleServices
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Track Mode
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - Premium Leather/Alcantara
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vehicle Apps
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive incl 4WD & 4WD Sport Modes
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Headlining
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Carbon Bucket Seats - $6,100
- Compound Brake System - Painted Calipers
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $16,500
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $10,300
- Full Leather Upholstery
- Individual Full Leather - Two-tone
- Individual Metallic Paint
- Individual Metallic Paint Premium - $2,800
- Individual Metallic Special Paint - $4,400
- Individual Interior Trim
- Individual Special Metallic Paint Premium - $11,000
- Individual Special Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Interior Wood Trim
- M Carbon Package - $27,900
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Television - $2,300
Current BMW M8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$365,700
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$368,600
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$358,200
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$361,000
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$377,000
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$380,000